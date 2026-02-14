Every Night Is 'Kraken Night' of Sorts

Friday's home game against division rival Tucson is officially a Kraken theme night with fun surprises for fans. But as the AHL season resumes after the All-Star break, every game at Acrisure Arena as the Firebirds contend for playoff position willbe Kraken-centric. That's because today's Coachella Valley stars are rapidly becoming key players for Seattle's NHL franchise.

The proof is in the play of a robust handful of Kraken regulars who have been difference-makers as the team looks to secure a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Firebirds faithful can attest to the early potential of now third-year NHL defenseman Ryker Evans. Former Firebirds assistant coach and NHL groundbreaker Jessica Campbell is in her second year as a Seattle assistant coach who counts developing younger players as a primary duty of her role.

Center Shane Wright, so impressive for Coachella Valley during the 2023 Western Conference title game and the Calder Cup Final postseason run, scored two goals in the Kraken's strategic showdown with division rival Los Angeles right before the NHL's Winter Olympics break. Newer arrivals Ryan Winterton, Jacob Melanson and Ben Meyers have added to the youthful energy and production from Firebirds "alums."

Surprises and Delights on 'Kraken Night'

Before delving into the recent successes of those newer arrivals, fans attending Friday's return to AHL on "Kraken Night presented by Alaska Airlines" will celebrate the NHL franchise "Spirit of the Deep" right here in the heart of the desert. There will be plenty of Kraken game content and unexpected delights as the night unfolds. Puck drop is 7 p.m. and the gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Of course, this season puts an exclamation point on the Firebirds pipeline to the NHL and why following the CVF roster on ice will pay dividends and bragging rights to say "I saw Jagger Firkus/Jani Nyman/Tyson Jugnauth/Logan Morrison/Ty Nelson/many more in Palm Desert." That's because Ryan Winterton and Jacob Melanson are, by all accounts, integral to the Kraken's current third-place position in the NHL's Pacific Division. That's automatic playoff access in April.

Winterton has been praised by teammates and head coach Lane Lambert all season long for his play after making the opening night roster out of training camp. He has displayed relentless forechecking to win back pucks in Lambert's strong-defense-begets-offensive opportunities system. The 22-year-old Winterton's coach and teammates have noticed the 2021 third-rounder's elite offensive skill set.

Winterton's two-way play, high hockey IQ and that scoring touch is major as to why Lambert has bumped Winterton to the team's top-six forward group at time on a second line with the likes of veterans Chandler Stephenson and alternate captain Jaden Schwartz. But when on the so-called fourth line/checking line, he, Melanson and Firebirds standout Ben Meyers have generated goals and multiple scoring chances over the last two months as Seattle climbed back into playoff contention.

'Mel' Big Hit at NHL Level

Melanson is winning over coach, players and fans with his physical style of play. He set the team record for hits, 10 in one recent game, then broke it the very next game with a dozen. When asked about his young teammate and newbie to the locker room, all-time Kraken leading scorer Jared McCann flashed a full grin, then said, "We love watching him, he's like a human bowling ball out there hitting guys, but he's also can shoot and make great passes."

Another highlight is Melanson scoring his first NHL goal during a Jan. 5 Seattle win via a brilliant setup by none other than Winterton with Ben Meyers notching the secondary assist. Call it hockey poetry between frequent CVF linemates: Winterton simply knew Melanson would be back door as Winterton took a shot, grabbed the rebound, then skated behind the net to feed Melanson.

"It's something you dream of as a kid," said Melanson in the visitors' locker post-game, sporting a fresh gash across the bridge of his nose and not minding one bit. "Like I've said before, playing in NHL games is cool, but getting that first goal is unreal. And it's cool that it came from 'Wints.' That means a lot."

With his godmother and her family in the stands, Melanson didn't skimp on an emotional goal celebration with a no-holds-barred fist pump. By the time he reached the left corner of the Calgary zone, he was joined by buddy Winterton, fellow fourth-liner Ben Meyers, and finally Ryker Evans, who knows something about American Hockey League development himself and, of course, is part of the 2021 draft class as he was picked 35th overall in the second round. Quite the Firebirds in-game reunion.

"It's awesome to see the CV boys doing well," said Melanson about the Firebirds' post-holiday success. "I know the fan base down there is proud of us. It's good to see."

As Firebirds fans know, forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard has been called up twice himself for injury fill-in duty. He earned an assist on a pivotal point in a Kraken comeback win in his first NHL game and was definitely noticed and appreciated during Kraken training camp. Firebirds head coach Derex Laxdal said he loves that Fisker Molgaard is getting four games against "best on best" competition at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

