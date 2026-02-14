Hamblin Scores Again in Condors' Loss

Published on February 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (25-15-7, 57pts) scored their third extra attacker goal in their last three games, but fell 3-1 to the San Diego Gulls (22-14-9, 53pts) on Friday in front of 5,073 at Dignity Health Arena.

San Diego scored an early power-play goal to take a 1-0 lead after one period of action. Matt Tomkins made 10 saves, but the Condors went 0/2 on the man advantage.

Tim Washe made it 2-0 in the Gulls favor in the second frame off a feed from behind the net in front.

James Hamblin (16th) made it 2-1 with a six-on-five goal with just over two minutes left, but that would be as close as the Condors would get.

Hamblin has 15 points (8g-7a) in his last 14 games.

This was the first time the Condors have dropped three in a row in regulation this season.

CLICK HERE FOR GAME STATS

CLICK HERE FOR TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS (coming soon!)

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS FROM TONIGHT'S GAME

UP NEXT

Bakersfield heads to San Diego tomorrow night at 6 p.m. The Condors are home for two games next week including Weiner Wednesday (click here for tickets) and Condors Fighting Cancer Night Friday.







American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.