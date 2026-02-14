Hamblin Scores Again in Condors' Loss
Published on February 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (25-15-7, 57pts) scored their third extra attacker goal in their last three games, but fell 3-1 to the San Diego Gulls (22-14-9, 53pts) on Friday in front of 5,073 at Dignity Health Arena.
San Diego scored an early power-play goal to take a 1-0 lead after one period of action. Matt Tomkins made 10 saves, but the Condors went 0/2 on the man advantage.
Tim Washe made it 2-0 in the Gulls favor in the second frame off a feed from behind the net in front.
James Hamblin (16th) made it 2-1 with a six-on-five goal with just over two minutes left, but that would be as close as the Condors would get.
Hamblin has 15 points (8g-7a) in his last 14 games.
This was the first time the Condors have dropped three in a row in regulation this season.
Bakersfield heads to San Diego tomorrow night at 6 p.m. The Condors are home for two games next week including Weiner Wednesday (click here for tickets) and Condors Fighting Cancer Night Friday.
