Ads Sign Davies to AHL Deal

Published on February 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Josh Davies to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Davies joins the Admirals from the Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL) where he posted eight goals and dished out four assists for 12 points and 51 penalty minutes in 31 games. He split time last season between Savannah and Charlotte (AHL), skating in 18 games with the Checkers while recording 16 points (11g-5a) in 34 games with the Pirates.

Davies will look to make his Admirals debut when the team travel to Rockford this weekend for a pair of games against the IceHogs beginning Saturday night at 7 pm at the BMO Center.







