Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 p.m.

Published on February 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Laval, QC) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they begin a four-game road trip north of the 49th parallel, starting tonight against the Laval Rocket, the defending Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy champions.

Hershey Bears (20-16-6-2) at Laval Rocket (29-14-2-2)

Feb. 13, 2026 | 7 p.m. | Place Bell

Referees: Morgan MacPhee (43), Jack Young (24)

Linesperson: Jeremy Faucher (97), Nicolas Boivin (16)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.; Television coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears hosted the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last Saturday in the final game before the AHL's All-Star break, with Hershey battling back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to tie the game on an Alex Suzdalev goal at 5:10 of the third period, but Avery Hayes completed a hat trick performance by netting a power-play goal in overtime to lift the Penguins past Hershey by a 4-3 final. The Rocket earned their fifth consecutive victory last Saturday with a 4-1 win over Cleveland, as Alex Belzile tallied two power-play goals to pace Laval to the win.

FRIDAY THE 13TH HISTORY:

While Hershey played its first Friday the 13th game way back on Jan. 13, 1956, a 2-2 road overtime tie with the Cleveland Barons,the Bears did not host their first game on Friday the 13th until Nov. 13, 2009, when Hershey earned a 5-3 victory over the Norfolk Admirals at GIANT Center. Hershey has a lifetime record of 11-23-1-1-0 on the supposedly unlucky date, but has won its last two Friday the 13th battles.

TAKE OFF TO LAVAL:

A pair of former members of the Rocket blue line may be crucial to Hershey leaving Place Bell tonight with the team's first win at Laval since the 2019-20 season, as Corey Schueneman and Louie Belpedio have both provided veteran leadership and two-way play from the back end in their first seasons with the Chocolate and White. Both Schueneman and Belpedio were members of Laval when the Rocket advanced to the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. Hershey's 4-3 loss to Laval at home on Nov. 30 also snapped a six-game point streak against the Rocket, the best in franchise history since the Montreal Canadiens relocated their AHL affiliate to Laval in 2017.

BEARS BITES:

Andrew Cristall's 12 power-play assists lead all rookies and are tied for seventh in the league, and his 14 power-play points rank second among AHL freshmen...Ilya Protas' seven power-play goals are the most among Eastern Conference rookies...Louie Belpedio's 24 points are tied for 14th in scoring among defensemen...Laval's Laurent Dauphin leads the race for the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's top scorer with 53 points (14g, 39a)...Rocket goaltender Jacob Fowler leads all North Division goaltenders in wins (17) and save percentage (.914).

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Feb. 13, 2016 - After falling behind 2-0, the Bears reeled off three straight goals in the second period to take a 3-2 lead against the Springfield Falcons, with Chris Bourque and Travis Boyd assisting on the other's goals. Although Philip Samuelsson tied the game late in the third period, Connor Carrick and Christian Djoos both tallied in the first two rounds of the shootout to secure a 4-3 shootout victory over Springfield.







