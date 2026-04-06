Goaltender Jesper Vikman Re-Assigned to South Carolina

Published on April 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned goaltender Jesper Vikman from Hershey to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Vikman, 24, was acquired by the Capitals in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on March 5. He has yet to appear in a game with Hershey, but with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, he's posted an 8-7-3 record, a 3.41 goals-against average, and an .866 save percentage in 18 games this season.

In 41 career AHL games with Henderson, the Danderyd, Sweden native has posted a 16-18-5 record, a 3.48 goals-against average, a .880 save percentage, and one shutout.

He appeared in 42 games last season for the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters, recording a 24-15-3 record, a 3.19 goals-against average, and a .897 save percentage with one shutout. He went 4-4 in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs for the Knight Monsters with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, April 11 at 4 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Hershey returns home to host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Racing Night and Toyota License Plate Night, featuring a Bears license plate giveaway to the first 6,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Toyota.







American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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