Anaheim Ducks Reassign Nathan Gaucher to San Diego

Published on April 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Nathan Gaucher to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gaucher, 22 (11/6/03), appeared in three games with Anaheim this season, making his NHL debut April 1, 2026 at San Jose. Gaucher has scored 12-14& points with a +3 rating and 47 penalty minutes (PIM) in 57 AHL games with San Diego in 2025-26 where he has already set career highs in points and goals this season. In 185 career AHL games with San Diego, the 6-3, 226-pound forward has recorded 30-40=70 points with a +9 rating and 194 PIM.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Gaucher helped the Quebec Remparts to Memorial Cup and QMJHL championships in 2022-23 while he was named the QMJHL's Best Defensive Forward (Guy Carbonneau Trophy), becoming the first player in league history to earn the Guy Carbonneau Trophy and Mike Bossy Trophy (Best Professional Prospect, named in 2021-22) in consecutive seasons. He earned 80-78=158 points with a +56 rating and 187 PIM in 199 career QMJHL games with the Quebec Remparts from 2019-23.







American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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