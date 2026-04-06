Another Split Weekend Keeps Belleville Sens in Playoff Battle

Published on April 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators battle with the Utica Comets

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators battle with the Utica Comets(Belleville Senators)

It was another split weekend for the Belleville Senators, who continue to attempt a climb up the American Hockey League's North Division as the number of games remaining dwindles.

The Sens earned a much-needed 5-2 win over the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) at Blue Cross Arena last Friday, before suffering a 4-0 loss to the Utica Comets at Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday, leaving them seventh in the North. With just five games to play in the 2025-26 campaign, the Senators are six points back of the Amerks for the division's fifth-and-final playoff berth, with Utica a point ahead and both of those opponents holding games in hand. The latest information on the 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoff Picture can be found by visiting the American Hockey League's daily playoff primer.

Here's a look back at last weekend's trip to New York State, with Belleville preparing for two more big games on the road against the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) at Place Bell this weekend.

Friday, April 3, 2026: Belleville Senators - 5 @ Rochester Americans - 2

The Belleville Sens bagged two points in what was their biggest game of the season on Friday night, riding a big first period to a 5-2 win over the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena. Captain Garrett Pilon, forward Xavier Bourgault, and rookie defender Tomas Hamara all scored inside the first 8:00 of the game, and Arthur Kaliyev would tally again in the third, with Bourgault also adding an empty-netter. Rookie goaltender Jackson Parsons returned from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Allen Americans, and stopped 31 of 33 shots he faced to earn his sixth career AHL win.

Saturday, April 4, 2026: Belleville Senators - 0 @ Utica Comets - 4

It was a tough finish to the weekend for the Belleville Senators on Saturday night, as they weren't able to keep up the momentum from their Friday win, falling 4-0 to the Utica Comets at Adirondack Bank Center. Belleville battled hard through an even first period before Utica added two goals in the second and two empty net tallies in the third. Jackson Parsons made the start in net for the second consecutive night and turned aside 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

Recent Transactions:

Apr.1/26: #5 Hoyt Stanley (D) - ADD - Signed to ATO

Apr.1/26: #45 Kevin Reidler (G) - ADD - Signed to ATO

Apr.2/26: #4 Cameron Crotty (D) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Apr.3/26: #31 Jackson Parsons (G) - ADD - Returned on loan from Allen (ECHL)

Apr.4/26: #11 Jorian Donovan (D) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Apr.5/26: #11 Jorian Donovan (D) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 63 (T-4th in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Goals: 37 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 34

#10 Phil Daoust (C)

Power Play Goals: 16 (2nd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +11

#58 Samuel Bolduc (D)

Penalty Minutes: 107

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 2.77

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .909

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Wins: 8

#31 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Shutouts: 2

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week:

The Senators head to Laval, Quebec, to play two critical matchups against the North Division-leading Rocket. Laval is tangled with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) in a battle for the North's top spot and a first-round playoff bye, so the Sens should expect a playoff-style environment at a typically hostile Place Bell. Friday's game (April 10) begins at 7:00 p.m., with puck drop on Saturday (April 11) set for 3:00 p.m. Belleville rounds out its 2025-26 regular season schedule next week, hosting Utica in the middle of the week, and capping the campaign with a home-and-home set against Syracuse. All upcoming games can be heard for free on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes before puck drop. You can also watch along by subscribing to AHLTV on FloHockey.

Ticket Info:

Single-game tickets for the remaining two home games in the 2025-26 regular season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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