Calgary's Rory Kerins Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

Published on April 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Calgary Wranglers forward Rory Kerins has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 5, 2026.

Kerins tallied three goals and four assists for seven points in just two games for the Wranglers last week.

Calgary made a two-game visit to North Division-leading Laval over the weekend, and Kerins factored in the scoring of seven of the Wranglers' eight goals. On Friday night, Kerins had a four-point period with two goals and two assists in the middle frame of Calgary's 5-2 win over the Rocket. And on Saturday, he scored again and added two more assists as the Wranglers rallied to earn a point in a 4-3 shootout loss.

Kerins, who returned to the Wranglers' lineup on Mar. 29 after missing more than a month due to injury, has 21 goals and 32 assists for 53 points in 53 games this season, including 16 points (7g, 9a) in his last eight contests. The 23-year-old native of Caledon, Ont., has totaled 71 goals and 77 assists for 148 points in 180 career AHL games with Calgary and Stockton, and was an AHL All-Star in 2025.

Kerins was a sixth-round pick by Calgary in the 2020 NHL Draft and has registered four assists in seven career NHL games with the Flames, including two appearances this season.







American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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