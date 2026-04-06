Ontario Reign Sign Forward Jan Chovan to an ATO

Published on April 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign announced today that they have signed forward Jan Chovan to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Chovan, 19, was drafted by the LA Kings in the 2025 NHL Draft, sixth round, 184th overall, and led the OHL's Sudbury Wolves in goals (28) and points (55) this season skating in 60 games. The Bratislava, Slovakia native spent the previous two seasons playing in Finland with Tappara U20 in SM-sarja from 2023-25 collecting 36 points (18G, 18A) in 69 games.

The 6-3, 190lb left-handed shooting forward represented Slovakia at the U20 World Junior Championship the last two year's scoring a goal in five games this season while adding two points (1G, 1A) in five games the year before.







American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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