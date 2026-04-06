Bjarnason Returns to Phantoms

Published on April 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned goaltender Carson Bjarnason to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, the Phantoms have loaned goaltender Yaniv Perets to Reading.

Bjarnason, 20, is in his professional rookie season and is the youngest goaltender in the AHL. In 30 games this season, Bjarnason has gone 13-11-4, 3.45, .877. He played two games with Reading last week going 1-1-0, 3.57, .881. The 6'4 ¬Â³ left-catching goaltender was a second-round selection of the Flyers in the 2023 Draft. The Carberry, Manitoba native played four seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL going 75-61-3, 3.14, .903 in 156 games played and also represtned Canada at the 2025 World Junior tournament.

Perets, 26, is a Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec product who is a 6'1 ¬Â³ left-catching goaltender. He has played in three games this season with the Phantoms going 1-2-0, 3.21, .873. Perets has also played in 25 games with Reading going 13-8-3, 2.92, .906. Perets was just named ECHL Goaltender of the Week with a pair of shutouts against the Norfolk Admirals on March 25 and March 28 racking up 52 total saves.

Perets is in his third season of professional hockey and has played 86 career ECHL games, going 43-31-7, 2.71, .908, while also playing seven AHL games with Lehigh Valley and the Chicago Wolves, going 2-4-1, 3.64, .857. He also has appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes. Perets won an NCAA Frozen Four Championship with Quinnipiac University in 2023 and set an NCAA record with a 1.17 goals-against average as a freshman in 2021-22 on his way to an amazing 21 career shutouts in just two seasons.

The Phantoms play their final home games of the season this weekend with a Saturday night tilt against the Bridgeport Islanders on Wrestling night and a Sunday afternoon showdown at 3:05 p.m. against the Cleveland Monsters on Kids' Takeover Day including a meLVin lunchbox giveaway for the kids in attendance.







American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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