Oesterle Recalled by Predators

Published on April 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jordan Oesterle from Milwaukee.

Oesterle has played in 65 games for the Admirals this season, posting career highs in points (46), goals (14) and assists (32), including three power play goals and four game-winning tallies. He leads the Admirals in points, and his 14 goals are tied for the most among AHL blueliners; his 46 points rank fourth. The 6-foot, 181-pound blueliner has skated in 408 career NHL games with the Oilers, Blackhawks, Coyotes, Red Wings, Flames, Bruins and Predators since making his League debut in 2014-15, recording 96 points (23g-73a).

The Admirals continue their five-game roadtrip when they visit the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday night at 7 pm. Their next home game is slated for Saturday night at 6 pm against the Chicago Wolves at historic Panther Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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