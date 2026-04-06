Moose Announce Pair of Roster Moves

Published on April 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team loaned forward Jaydon Dureau to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals. The Moose also loaned forward Reece Vitelli to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Jaydon Dureau

Left Wing

Born Jan. 20, 2001 -- White City, Sask.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 176 -- Shoots L

Dureau, 25, has an ECHL career-high 41 points (14G, 27A) in 48 games with the Admirals this season. The White City, Sask. product has 36 games of AHL experience with the Syracuse Crunch, posting seven points (3G, 4A) over parts of five seasons. Dureau also holds 114 points (43G, 71A) in 151 career ECHL contests with Norfolk and the Orlando Solar Bears. Dureau was a fifth round pick (147th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Jaydon Dureau Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

Reece Vitelli

Centre

Born July 5, 2001 -- Winnipeg, Man.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots R

Vitelli, 24, has one assist in 12 games with the Moose this season. The Winnipeg, Man. product has also posted 22 points (8G, 14A) in 33 games with the Ghost Pirates. Vitelli has 152 points (41G, 111A) in 187 career ECHL contests split between Savannah and the Atlanta Gladiators. The centre holds 48 games of AHL experience, tallying six points (2G, 4A) with the Moose and Tucson Roadrunners.

Reece Vitelli Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

The Moose host the Milwaukee Admirals for games Tuesday and Wednesday. Puck drop for both matchups is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

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