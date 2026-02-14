Iowa's Rally Falls Short in 6-3 Loss to Springfield

February 13, 2026

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild mounted a comeback effort against the Springfield Thunderbirds but were unable to overcome a four-goal deficit in a 6-3 defeat on Friday night.

Theo Lindstein hammered a one-timer past the glove of Cal Petersen (23 saves) 8:03 into the game to put Springfield ahead 1-0.

The Thunderbirds outshot the Wild 10-5 in the opening 20 minutes.

Dillon Dube buried a backdoor chance on the power play 6:24 into the middle frame.

Jakub Stancl snapped a shot over Petersen's glove off the rush 38 seconds later.

Springfield took a 4-0 lead at 10:41 when Calle Rosén scored from distance through a screen.

Oskar Olausson put Iowa on the board at 13:00 when his wrister from the right wing hit the post and banked into the net off the skate of Will Cranley (24 saves). David Jiricek and Tyler Pitlick assisted Olausson's goal.

Nicolas Aubé-Kubel pulled the Wild within two goals on the power play with 3:43 remaining in the second period. After Jack Peart and Caedan Bankier combined to send the puck into the slot, Aubé-Kubel fired a shot inside the far post.

Springfield outshot Iowa 22-14 through two periods.

Iowa made the score 4-3 at 17:02 when Riley Heidt found Bradley Marek in the high slot for a forehand finish along the ice.

Dube and Aleksanteri KaskimÃÃÂ¤ki scored on the empty net at 17:55 and 18:52 to seal the win for Springfield.

Springfield outshot Iowa 29-27. The Wild went 1-for-4 with the man advantage while the Thunderbirds finished 1-for-2 on the power play.

Iowa and Springfield complete their weekend series on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. The Wild will hold the team's annual Pink In The Rink game, presented by Marine Credit Union; the first 5,000 fans will receive an LED pink light-up rally towel and Iowa will wear specialty pink jerseys, which will be available for purchase in a postgame auction with proceeds benefiting John Stoddard Cancer Center.

