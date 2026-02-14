Bojangles Game Preview: February 14 & 15 vs Hartford

Published on February 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

Fresh off the All-Star break, the Checkers are back on home ice and looking to get back into the win column as they host Hartford for a pair.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 26-15-3-0 (3rd Atlantic)

HFD - 16-23-4-2 (8th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 16.3% (25th) / 84.8% (t-2nd)

HFD - 16.4% (24th) / 81.3% (17th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.34 GF/Game (6th) / 2.80 GA/Game (9th)

HFD - 2.56 GF/Game (28th) / 3.44 GA/Game (29th)

Head-To-Head

1-1-0-0

THE STORYLINES

ON A SKID

The Checkers head into the weekend having lost three of their last four contests. That skid comes just after an eight-game point streak, but the team is still 8-6-1-0 since the calendar flipped to 2026.

As it stands the Checkers are solidly lodged into third place in the Atlantic Division - seven points clear of Hershey and the rest of the teams below them and 13 points behind the second-place Penguins (who have played four more games than Charlotte).

AGAINST THE PACK

Charlotte's path to breaking that skid goes through the Wolf Pack, who sit in the cellar of the division and are on a six-game winless streak of their own.

The Checkers and Wolf Pack have met twice already this season and each team has a lopsided win in their pocket. Hartford racked up four straight goals to hammer the Checkers 4-1 at the end of October, then the Checkers returned the favor a few weeks ago with a 7-1 dismantling of the Wolf Pack.

HOT AND COLD

It's been a tale of two stretches for the Charlotte offense as of late. Over an eight-game stretch from Jan. 10-28, the Checkers averaged six goals per game and hit at least seven goals four times. In the four games since, they are averaging 1.5 goals per game and have not surpassed three tallies in a game.

RETURN OF THE JACK

Due to an injury and a lengthy recall with Florida, Jack Studnicka only suited up twice for the Checkers from Oct. 29 to Jan. 18. Since returning to the Charlotte lineup on Jan. 23, the forward has been a lights-out performer for the Checkers, posting six points (2g, 4a) in seven games.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Robert Mastrosimone - 12 points in last 10 games

Wilmer Skoog - 11 points in last 11 games

Jack Studnicka - 8 points in last 9 games

Hartford

Brendan Brisson - 8 points in last 9 games

Derrick Pouliot - 3 points in last 4 games

Justin Dowling - 2 points in last 4 games

THE INFO

Saturday is Valentine's Day!

Sunday is Stick It To Cancer, presented by Hendrick Acura! Join us as we welcome various cancer support groups, honor survivors and those affected by the disease and invite fans and players alike to let everyone know who they "skate for" with customizable signs. Signs for fans will be available at the ticket table and the Signs of the Game table.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum, both games are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey!

Both games will also be available on local television, airing live on WCCB Charlotte channel 18.1.

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.