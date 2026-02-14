Roadrunners Fall to Firebirds, 6-1

Published on February 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







The Tucson Roadrunners (21-17-8-0) couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 6-1 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (26-15-5-0) on Friday at Acrisure Arena. Roadrunners rookie Jack Ricketts scored Tucson's lone goal, while Andrew Agozzino and Ryan McGregor each recorded an assist.

The Roadrunners are now 2-2-0-0 through the first four games of their five-game road trip. Despite the loss, Tucson remains in seventh place in the Pacific Division with 50 points, holding the final playoff spot - six points ahead of the Henderson Silver Knights and three points back of the San Diego Gulls. With the win, Coachella Valley moved past the San Jose Barracuda into fourth place with 57 points.

The Roadrunners wrap up their road trip Sunday in the series finale against the Firebirds at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. AZT.







American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.