Stars Win Streak Ends in Grand Rapids

Published on February 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Harrison Scott (right) vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins

(Texas Stars, Credit: Grand Rapids Griffins) Texas Stars forward Harrison Scott (right) vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins(Texas Stars, Credit: Grand Rapids Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw a seven-game winning streak come to an end Friday in a 4-2 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena.

Texas wasted no time opening the scoring, as Kole Lind wristed a shot from the right circle that Harrison Scott deflected past Michal Postava to give Texas a power play goal 3:22 into the game. Grand Rapids responded just over three minutes later. Amadeus Lombardi skated down the right wing, and threw the puck into the crease, which went off of a Stars defenseman's skate and into the net to tie the game 1-1.

The scoring continued in the first period as only 1:29 after Lombardi's marker, Luke Krys dumped the puck in, grabbed the rebound off the boards and fired it past Postava to put the Stars back in front. The Griffins countered before the end of the frame as Dominik Shine tipped a point shot into the back of the net.

The first period saw four goals, but the defense stepped up in a scoreless second stanza. Just past the midway of the frame, Ian Mitchell skated down the slot all alone, but Remi Poirier stretched out his right pad to deny the Griffins defenseman.

Texas was whistled for a holding penalty five minutes into the third, putting Grand Rapids on the man-advantage. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård snapped a shot from the center point, which Austin Watson tipped to give the Griffins their first lead of the night.

The Stars had two power play opportunities in the second half of the third period to match the Griffins, but could not take advantage. With Poirier pulled for an extra attacker, Shine found the empty net to seal the win for the Griffins.

Poirier had 19 saves in the loss, while Postava stopped 23 shots in the win.

The two teams will meet again Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.