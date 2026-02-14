Gulls Keep Streak Alive With 3-1 Win over Condors

The San Diego Gulls extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 3-1 victory over the Bakersfield Condors Friday night at Dignity Health Arena. San Diego now has a 22-14-6-3 record.

Matthew Phillips netted a power-play goal, his 10th goal overall this season, giving him four points in his last two games (2-2=4). Phillips co-leads Gulls skaters in points (10-22=32) alongside Sasha Pasujov.

Tim Washe scored his 14th goal of the season. He leads all Gulls skaters in points-per-game (0.81; 14-12& in 32 games played) and ranks seventh among all AHL rookies (min. 25 GP).

Nathan Gaucher deposited his sixth goal of the season (ENG), giving him 2-3=5 points in his last four games.

Sasha Pastujov earned an assist, giving him 100 points in his AHL career (37-63=100 in 134 GP). He now has 22 helpers and 32 points on the campaign, which is tied for the team lead in both categories with Matthew Phillips.

Nico Myatovic tallied his eighth assist of the season. He now has helpers in four of his last five games (0-4=4).

Tristan Luneau collected his 11th assist of the season. He ranks tied for second among Gulls blueliners with 4-11=15 points.

Tomas Suchanek stopped a season-high 31-of-32 shots to earn his second consecutive victory. He now has a 2-2-2 record with a 2.62 GAA and .905 SV% this season.

The Gulls return home tomorrow night to face the Condors in the second half of their back-to-back at Pechanga Arena (6 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Goaltender Tomas Suchanek

On what was clicking for him tonight

I was just trying to focus on every shot. The boys were coming back after the break. We are just trying to focus to get back as fast as possible, back to the game. And I think we did a great job today. The whole team played amazing, and thankfully we got the win.

On if his early big saves got him focused right away

Yeah, I think it definitely helps. When you get those big chances and you are able to make the save, it gets you right into a game and that's how you just focus on another shot and get you to the game.

On picking up his first two wins since April 2024

It's been so long. I'm super happy to be finally back here with the guys, and I'm just trying to prove every game that I belong here in this league and just trying to help the guys as much as possible. And I'm happy that the winning is finally coming along.

On seeing Bakersfield again tomorrow night

The good thing is we saw how they played today. We can prepare for it tomorrow and just recover as fast as possible right now and get back at it tomorrow.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's game

These are hard. It's a huge challenge mentally, especially playing against a team like Bakersfield that's got so much high-octane offense. So, it's a challenge, but the guys stepped up and I think there's a lot to be proud of.

On Tomas Suchanek's performance tonight

[Suchanek's] perspective, that's a big-time game for him. He's been going through the break, he got a game in, he got practices in, so it was easy to keep him going. These are the kind of performances we expect from him because he's done this for us before. I thought he was excellent in the net tonight, and I think the team collapsed well at times in front of him to help protect him as well.

On the team's performance in the third period

It's been something we've been working on the whole season, really learning how to win. The kind of decisions that it takes throughout the game but really protecting the lead in the third period. There's this blend where you don't want to sit back, you want to keep attacking as much as you can, but you also want to play as smart as you can. I think we did a lot of good things. Certainly, we can look at the 5-on-6 for opportunity for growth but there's a lot of maturity in the third period.

On what he expects from his group tomorrow

I'm not sitting here thinking that we played a perfect game. There are certainly the elements of seven days off and there's some things to clean up, but I'm really impressed with the way the guys were able to get focused. Being able to reset and refocus to raise our level for tomorrow will be our objective.







