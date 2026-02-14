Andrei Loshko's Three-Point Game Extends Firebirds' Winning Streak to Three in a Row

Published on February 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Tucson Roadrunners on Kraken Night, presented by Alaska Airlines, at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 6-1. Andrei Loshko scored the game's opening goal and added two assists while Victor Ostman made 27 saves in the victory that extended the Firebirds' winning streak to three straight games.

The Firebirds opened the scoring 4:28 into the game. Following a save from goaltender Victor Ostman, Coachella Valley sprung into the offensive zone and Lleyton Roed took a shot from between the circles. The puck caromed to Andrei Loshko at the bottom of the left circle to pick up his fourth goal of the season to make it 1-0 Firebirds.

Coachella Valley added to their lead just 21 seconds into the second period. Logan Morrison disrupted a Roadrunner pass and found Jagger Firkus at the top of the circle. Firkus made a slick move around a Tucson defender and located Jani Nyman driving to the back-post. Nyman cashed in for his 12th of the season, extending his goal scoring streak to four-straight games.

A four-goal third period led the Firebirds to a lopsided win. Logan Morrison put up his team-leading 24th goal of the season with the assists to Gustav Olofsson and Jani Nyman at 5:53. Eduard Sale sniped a shot over the shoulder of Matt Villalta at 9:06 with Loshko and Lukas Dragicevic earning the helpers. Jack Ricketts ended Ostman's shutout bid to make it 4-1 at 11:41.

Lleyton Roed, in his 100th AHL game, cashed in on the Tucson empty net to put Coachella Valley up 5-1. Andrei Loshko picked up his second assist of the game, setting up Gustav Olofsson for his second goal of the season at 18:09.

Goaltender Victor Ostman made 27 saves on 28 shots in his 11th win of the season. The Firebirds were outshot by the Roadrunners 28-26. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-1 on the powerplay and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. With the win, the Firebirds' record improves to 26-15-5-0.

THREE STARS:

3.) Victor Ostman (CV) - Ostman stopped 27 of 28 Roadrunner shots in his 11th win of the season.

2.) Logan Morrison (CV) - Morrison netted a goal and an assist in the victory, putting him at eight points over his last three games (3 goals, 5 assists).

1.) Andrei Loshko (CV) - Loshko scored the game's first goal and racked up two assists for his first-career three-point game.

