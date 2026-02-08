Condors Can't Hold Lead in Ontario
Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (25-14-7, 57pts) led after two but fell 4-3 to the division-leading Ontario Reign (31-14-2, 64pts) on Saturday.
Riley Stillman (3rd) wired a blast from the point off a face-off to give the Condors a 1-0 lead at 10:02 of the first. With the Condors shorthanded, James Hamblin (15th) broke in to make it a 2-0 game two minutes later. After the Reign scored on the same power play, Damien Carfagna (6th) found a loose puck in the crease and gave the Condors a 3-1 lead at the first intermission.
Ontario cut the deficit to 3-2 early in the second, but Connor Ungar made 14 saves in the period to keep it a one-goal Condors lead after two periods.
Koehn Ziemmer scored twice in the third period to complete a natural hat trick and give Ontario a 4-3 lead and a sweep of Bakersfield.
Hamblin has 14 points (7g-7a) in his last 13 games.
Bakersfield is now 11-4-2 in its last 17 games. This was just the second time this season the Condors lost back-to-back games.
UP NEXT
Catch Quinn Hutson in the AHL All-Star Classic festivities on Tuesday and Wednesday on the NHL Network and AHLTV on FloHockey. Bakersfield returns on Friday for Country Night & $3 Beer Friday against San Diego.
