Nelson's Overtime Winner Seals Weekend Sweep of Silver Knights, 4-3

Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON, NV - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday night at Lee's Family Forum in overtime by the final score of 4-3. Ty Nelson scored a powerplay goal 1:49 into overtime and Logan Morrison recorded four points to help the Firebirds to their second straight win over the Silver Knights and into the All-Star break with a 25-15-5-0 record.

Coachella Valley opened the scoring in the first period as Logan Morrison found Jani Nyman between the circles for his 11th of the season. Nyman's goal was also assisted by Ty Nelson at 15:58. With the goal, Nyman now has now scored in three straight games and has four goals over his last five games.

Henderson tied the game in the first minute of the second period on a Ben Hemmerling goal, but Coachella Valley regained the lead on a Logan Morrison powerplay goal at 13:35. Eduard Sale and Jagger Firkus combined on the helpers on Morrison's team-leading 21st of the season. Morrison scored again 2:10 later as his wrist shot fooled goaltender Jesper Vikman to make it 3-1 Firebirds. Firkus and Gustav Olofsson were credited with the helpers.

Down by two, the Silver Knights pulled their goaltender in the closing minutes, and Raphael Lavoie scored to pull his team within one with 37 seconds left. Lavoie followed up 18 seconds later with the game-tying goal, forcing overtime.

Henderson's Ben Hemmerling was called for tripping just 45 seconds into overtime, putting Coachella Valley on the powerplay. Jagger Firkus and Logan Morrison teamed up to feed Ty Nelson at the left point who blasted home a one-timer for the game winning goal. The goal was Nelson's sixth of the season and secured the extra point for the Firebirds.

Goaltender Jack LaFontaine made 33 saves on 36 shots in his fourth win of the season. The Firebirds were outshot by the Silver Knights 36-29. Coachella Valley finished the game 2-for-3 on the powerplay and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

THREE STARS:

3.) Raphael Lavoie (HSK) - Lavoie scored twice in the final minute of regulation to force overtime and earn his team a standings point.

2.) Jagger Firkus (CV) - Firkus recorded three assists in the victory, giving him 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 45 games.

1.) Logan Morrison (CV) - Morrison netted two goals and added two assists in the win, moving him to over a point-a-game on the season with 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 45 games.

