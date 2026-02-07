Firebirds Defeat Silver Knights in Back-And-Forth Battle, 4-3
Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
HENDERSON, NV - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday night at Lee's Family Forum by the final score of 4-3. Jani Nyman, Ville Ottavainen, and Logan Morrison each recorded multi-point games while Andrei Loshko's third period go-ahead goal helped put the Firebirds back into the win column in the penultimate game before the All-Star break.
The Silver Knights opened the scoring on a powerplay goal with just 28 seconds left in the first period. Dylan Coghlan fired a shot from the blueline that went through a crowd for his first goal of the game and ninth of the season.
The Firebirds tied the game just 1:21 into the second period. Logan Morrison won a faceoff to the blue for Ville Ottavainen. Ottavainen's shot was tipped by a falling Jani Nyman for the tying goal. Coachella Valley surrendered another Dylan Coghlan powerplay goal to regain the lead for Henderson at 8:47. Coachella Valley tied the game on a Ville Ottavainen's second point of the game and second goal of the season set up by Jagger Firkus and Jani Nyman at 12:12.
A miscue from the Henderson defense led to Coachella Valley taking their first lead of the game. Dylan Coghlan mishandled the puck and ended up putting it into the feet of his goaltender Cameron Whitehead. Whitehead scrambled to find the puck, but Firkus was there to clean up the rebound for his 17th goal of the season. The goal was unassisted at 15:16.
Henderson tied the game 38 seconds into the third period on a shot from Ben Hemmerling. Coachella Valley countered 1:05 later as Eduard Sale's wrister was tipped by Andrei Loshko for his third goal of the season. The Firebirds went to the powerplay in the closing minutes of the third period and gave up a shorthanded 2-on-1 to the Silver Knights. Victor Ostman made a right pad save on Jaycob Megna to keep his team in the lead and help close out the 4-3 win.
Ostman made 29 saves on 32 shots in his 10th win of the season. The Firebirds were outshot by the Silver Knights 32-26. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill. With the win, the Firebirds record improves to 24-15-5-0 on the season.
THREE STARS:
3.) Jeremy Davies (HSK) - Davies recorded three assists in his team's defeat.
2.) Andrei Loshko (CV) - Loshko's go-ahead goal at 1:43 of the third period stood as the game-winner.
1.) Ville Ottavainen (CV) - Ottavainen netted a goal and added an assist in his team's victory.
The Firebirds wrap up their road trip tomorrow, Saturday, February 7th as they face the Henderson Silver Knights at Lee's Family Forum. The puck drops at 6:00 p.m. PT.
American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026
- The Abbotsford Canucks Fall, 7-3, to the Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Nearly Pull off Miraculous Rally - Bakersfield Condors
- Rosen, Ratzlaff Shine in Shutout Win over Springfield - Rochester Americans
- Firebirds Defeat Silver Knights in Back-And-Forth Battle, 4-3 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Tucson Rides Big Second Period to 7-3 Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Rides Big Second Period to 7-3 Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
- Unger Sorum Nets OT Winner, as Chicago Tops Eagles, 5-4 - Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba Moose Edged by Texas Stars, 2-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Ground Eagles, 5-4, in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa's Three-Goal Third Powers Wild to 5-2 Win over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Dumba Hatty Haunts Phantoms in Pens' 6-5 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Defeated by Charlotte Checkers, 3-0 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Score Early, Hold off Moose for Sixth Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Late Rally Falls Short - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Senators Push to the Final Minute in 5-3 Road Defeat to Crunch - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Drop 3-1 Decision to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Return Home, Down Islanders 2-1 in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Merkulov Tallies Twice in P-Bruins' Win over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Power Past Belleville Senators, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shut out League-Leading Griffins - Charlotte Checkers
- Isak Rosen's Hat Trick Leads Amerks Past T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Drop Contest against Comets in a Shootout, 2-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Preview - Ontario at Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate First Nations Night on February 6th - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Loan Defenceman Ben Zloty to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Assign Hovorka to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Will Shine off Ice at All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game 44 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kolosov Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 6 vs. Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Reassign Edwards, Urdahl to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Coachella Valley Firebirds Stories
- Firebirds Defeat Silver Knights in Back-And-Forth Battle, 4-3
- Nyman Scores Late, Ostman Makes 41 Saves in 2-1 Loss to San Jose
- Roed and Firkus Each Score Twice in 5-1 Win over Reign
- Firebirds' Point Streak Ends in 2-1 Loss to Colorado Eagles
- Firebirds' Point Streak Extends to Seven in Overtime Loss to Reign