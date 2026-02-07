Firebirds Defeat Silver Knights in Back-And-Forth Battle, 4-3

HENDERSON, NV - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday night at Lee's Family Forum by the final score of 4-3. Jani Nyman, Ville Ottavainen, and Logan Morrison each recorded multi-point games while Andrei Loshko's third period go-ahead goal helped put the Firebirds back into the win column in the penultimate game before the All-Star break.

The Silver Knights opened the scoring on a powerplay goal with just 28 seconds left in the first period. Dylan Coghlan fired a shot from the blueline that went through a crowd for his first goal of the game and ninth of the season.

The Firebirds tied the game just 1:21 into the second period. Logan Morrison won a faceoff to the blue for Ville Ottavainen. Ottavainen's shot was tipped by a falling Jani Nyman for the tying goal. Coachella Valley surrendered another Dylan Coghlan powerplay goal to regain the lead for Henderson at 8:47. Coachella Valley tied the game on a Ville Ottavainen's second point of the game and second goal of the season set up by Jagger Firkus and Jani Nyman at 12:12.

A miscue from the Henderson defense led to Coachella Valley taking their first lead of the game. Dylan Coghlan mishandled the puck and ended up putting it into the feet of his goaltender Cameron Whitehead. Whitehead scrambled to find the puck, but Firkus was there to clean up the rebound for his 17th goal of the season. The goal was unassisted at 15:16.

Henderson tied the game 38 seconds into the third period on a shot from Ben Hemmerling. Coachella Valley countered 1:05 later as Eduard Sale's wrister was tipped by Andrei Loshko for his third goal of the season. The Firebirds went to the powerplay in the closing minutes of the third period and gave up a shorthanded 2-on-1 to the Silver Knights. Victor Ostman made a right pad save on Jaycob Megna to keep his team in the lead and help close out the 4-3 win.

Ostman made 29 saves on 32 shots in his 10th win of the season. The Firebirds were outshot by the Silver Knights 32-26. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill. With the win, the Firebirds record improves to 24-15-5-0 on the season.

THREE STARS:

3.) Jeremy Davies (HSK) - Davies recorded three assists in his team's defeat.

2.) Andrei Loshko (CV) - Loshko's go-ahead goal at 1:43 of the third period stood as the game-winner.

1.) Ville Ottavainen (CV) - Ottavainen netted a goal and added an assist in his team's victory.

The Firebirds wrap up their road trip tomorrow, Saturday, February 7th as they face the Henderson Silver Knights at Lee's Family Forum. The puck drops at 6:00 p.m. PT.







