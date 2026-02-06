Panthers Assign Hovorka to Checkers
Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers have assigned defenseman Mikulas Hovorka to the Charlotte Checkers.
Hovorka, 24, made his NHL debut on Thursday night, playing 11:27 of ice time for the Panthers. against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Prague, CZE, native has recorded two goals and eight assists in 30 games this season with Charlotte.
Hovorka is the third Checkers player to make his NHL debut with the Panthers in 2025-26 after appearing in a game for Charlotte this season, joining forwards Sandis Vilmanis and Jack Devine.
American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026
- Reign Preview - Ontario at Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate First Nations Night on February 6th - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Loan Defenceman Ben Zloty to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Assign Hovorka to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Will Shine off Ice at All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game 44 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kolosov Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 6 vs. Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Reassign Edwards, Urdahl to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.