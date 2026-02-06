Panthers Assign Hovorka to Checkers

The Florida Panthers have assigned defenseman Mikulas Hovorka to the Charlotte Checkers.

Hovorka, 24, made his NHL debut on Thursday night, playing 11:27 of ice time for the Panthers. against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Prague, CZE, native has recorded two goals and eight assists in 30 games this season with Charlotte.

Hovorka is the third Checkers player to make his NHL debut with the Panthers in 2025-26 after appearing in a game for Charlotte this season, joining forwards Sandis Vilmanis and Jack Devine.







