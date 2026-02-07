Islanders Drop Contest against Comets in a Shootout, 2-1

Utica, NY - The Islanders stepped onto the ice for the penultimate game before the All-Star break looking to finish their last regular season trip to Upstate New York with a victory against the Utica Comets. With the game tied heading into overtime, no one prevailed so it took a shootout to give Utica the victory, 2-1 over the Islanders.

After a scoreless first period, Adam Beckman struck as he tapped in a cross crease pass into the cage past Jakub Malek at 12:55 for his 8th of the season making it a 1-0 game. Utica tied the contest at 15:30 on a shot by Shane LaChance that found its way past goalie, Jeremy Smith making the game 1-1 after 40 minutes of play.

The game headed to overtime with no goals scored in the final period, it didn't result in a game winner. So the game headed to a shootout. The only goal was scored by Topias Vilen and the Islanders gained a point in the 2-1 shootout loss.

