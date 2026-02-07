Islanders Drop Contest against Comets in a Shootout, 2-1
Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Utica, NY - The Islanders stepped onto the ice for the penultimate game before the All-Star break looking to finish their last regular season trip to Upstate New York with a victory against the Utica Comets. With the game tied heading into overtime, no one prevailed so it took a shootout to give Utica the victory, 2-1 over the Islanders.
After a scoreless first period, Adam Beckman struck as he tapped in a cross crease pass into the cage past Jakub Malek at 12:55 for his 8th of the season making it a 1-0 game. Utica tied the contest at 15:30 on a shot by Shane LaChance that found its way past goalie, Jeremy Smith making the game 1-1 after 40 minutes of play.
The game headed to overtime with no goals scored in the final period, it didn't result in a game winner. So the game headed to a shootout. The only goal was scored by Topias Vilen and the Islanders gained a point in the 2-1 shootout loss.
The Islanders are back in action tomorrow at Total Mortgage Arena for a 7:00PM puck drop against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Great seats are still available. Visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
