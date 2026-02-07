Wolves Ground Eagles, 5-4, in OT
Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves took the ice for a rare showdown with the Colorado Eagles on Friday night in Loveland, Col.
Felix Unger Sorum had two goals-including the game-winner in overtime-and added an assist, Nikita Pavlychev scored and had a helper and Dominik Badinka and Domenick Fensore each tallied to lift the Wolves to a 5-4 victory in the first meeting between the teams since April 7, 2019. In snapping Colorado's three-game winning streak, the Wolves extended their road points run to 15 contests in a row.
The Wolves struck first while on the power play. Unger Sorum took a cross-ice pass from Justin Robidas and ripped a one-timer from the right circle that beat Colorado netminder Isak Posch. The tally with 3 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the opening period from Unger Sorum was assisted by Robidas and Bradly Nadeau.
Early in the second, Badinka gave the Wolves a two-goal advantage when the defenseman jammed in a rebound of a Pavlychev shot. On Badinka's fifth goal of the season, Pavlychev and Evan Vierling recorded assists.
The Eagles reeled off three unanswered goals as Jayson Megna, T.J. Tynan and Alex Barre-Boulet each found the back of the net to give Colorado the lead at the second intermission.
The Wolves entered the third on the power play and Fensore cashed in to even things at 3-3. The defenseman potted his eighth goal of the season when he picked off a clearing attempt in the Colorado zone and fired a wrist shot from the point that eluded Posch to the glove side.
With 7:33 remaining, Pavlychev took a feed from Unger Sorum in front and batted a forehand shot between the pads of Posch. Unger Sorum had the lone assist on Pavlychev's ninth marker of the season.
Tye Felhaber scored for the Eagles just 2:13 later to knot the score at 4-4 and send the game to overtime.
Unger Sorum ended it:56 into the extra session when the forward weaved through defenders before unleashing a wrist shot from the left circle that sailed past Posch to the stick side. Ryan Suzuki picked up an assist on Unger Sorum's 10th goal of the season.
Cayden Primeau (39 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Posch (13 saves) suffered the loss for the Eagles.
Chicago improved to 22-10-5-5 on the season while Colorado stands at 23-10-2-3.
Up next: The Wolves travel to Colorado to take on the Eagles on Saturday night (8:05 p.m.).
American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026
- Tucson Rides Big Second Period to 7-3 Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
- Unger Sorum Nets OT Winner, as Chicago Tops Eagles, 5-4 - Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba Moose Edged by Texas Stars, 2-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Ground Eagles, 5-4, in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa's Three-Goal Third Powers Wild to 5-2 Win over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Dumba Hatty Haunts Phantoms in Pens' 6-5 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Defeated by Charlotte Checkers, 3-0 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Score Early, Hold off Moose for Sixth Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Late Rally Falls Short - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Senators Push to the Final Minute in 5-3 Road Defeat to Crunch - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Drop 3-1 Decision to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Return Home, Down Islanders 2-1 in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Merkulov Tallies Twice in P-Bruins' Win over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Power Past Belleville Senators, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shut out League-Leading Griffins - Charlotte Checkers
- Isak Rosen's Hat Trick Leads Amerks Past T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Drop Contest against Comets in a Shootout, 2-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Preview - Ontario at Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate First Nations Night on February 6th - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Loan Defenceman Ben Zloty to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Assign Hovorka to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Will Shine off Ice at All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game 44 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kolosov Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 6 vs. Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Reassign Edwards, Urdahl to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.