Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate First Nations Night on February 6th

Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to host First Nations Night, presented by Headlands Environmental on February 6th as the team takes on the San Jose Barracuda at 7 pm. This special evening will feature traditional performances, cultural recognitions, and celebrations that honour First Nations heritage.

"We're proud to host First Nations Night, a celebration of culture, tradition, and community," said Jim Kozak, COO & Alternate Governor, Abbotsford Canucks. "This night highlights the rich stories and heritage that make our communities so vibrant. It's an opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate together in a meaningful way."

In honour of this special night, Chief Alice McKay of Matsqui First Nation and Chief Dalton Silver of Sumas First Nation will take part in the ceremonial puck drop to open the game, alongside a special traditional welcome song performed by Ronald Modeste and Melissa Epp from Matsqui First Nation.

Fans can also immerse themselves in First Nations culture throughout the concourse, with Coast Salish art displays, complimentary Bannock samples, and a local Indigenous culture showcase on the South Rise. Fans are also encouraged to stop by Section 101 to engage in a hands-on beading activity!

Join us for a meaningful night of recognition and celebration as we honour First Nations communities. Tickets start at just $26-Secure your seats HERE!

