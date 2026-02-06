Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game 44

TONIGHT - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (21-18-4) host the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (30-12-4) in a rivalry rematch at PPL Center. This is the second consecutive game for the Phantoms against the flightless fowl from northeast Pennsylvania.

Lehigh Valley enters tonight's contest in fifth place in the Atlantic Division and is only one point back of Hershey for the fourth-place position. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is second in the division and also boasts the third-best record in the AHL out of 32 teams. Tonight is Game 44 of the 2025-26 regular season and is also Game 7 out of 12 in the season series.

LAST TIME - The Phantoms were solid for the first 40 minutes and were possibly even the better team. But a four-goal surge in the final frame propelled the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 6-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at PPL Center. NHL veteran defenseman Matt Dumba led the Penguins' attack with a four-point performance, all assists. Lehigh Valley received goals from Lane Pederson (14th) and Anthony Richard (12th). Richard extended his point streak to five games, as did Christian Kyrou who had a pair of assists to crank up his recent total to 2-6-8 in his last five. But costly miscues resulted in too many timely and strong opportunities for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Meanwhile, the Phantoms had some strong chances of their own but Joel Blomqvist came up with some big saves on the 2-on-1's and partial breakaways that challenged him. Avery Hayes (12th) and Owen Pickering (5th) scored back-to-back goals on consecutive power plays in the third to put the game out of reach.

KOLOSOV RETURNS - Goaltender Aleksei Kolosov has been loaned to the Phantoms and Yaniv Perets has been returned to Reading of the ECHL. Kolosov, 24, has started 21 games for the Phantoms this season going 9-11-1, 2.69, .902 and has also played in four games with the Flyers. Kolosov has been moving up and down frequently between the Flyers and the Phantoms the past two weeks:

Wed, Jan 28 - Loaned to Phantoms

Fri, Jan 30 - Starts at Springfield

Sat, Jan 31 - Recalled to Flyers. Backup goalie for Flyers

Sun, Feb 1 - Loaned to Phantoms. Starts vs. W-B/Scranton

Mon, Feb 2 - Recalled to Flyers

Fri, Feb 6 - Loaned to Phantoms

ALL-STAR KYROU - Christian Kyrou has been selected to participate in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, ill. February 10-11. Forward Denver Barkey is currently up with the Philadelphia Flyers and will be unable to participate.

Kyrou, 22, stormed onto the scene since arriving to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Texas Stars in a trade for Samu Tuomaala on October 30, 2025. The creative, puck-moving blueliner has racked up 24 points in 34 games with the Phantoms scoring seven goals with 17 assists. Kyrou rates third on the team in scoring and is 11th among all AHL defensemen. Christian Kyrou follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Jordan Kyrou, who played in the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic as a member of the San Antonio Rampage. Jordan Kyrou is now a forward with the St. Louis Blues where he has played in 463 career games.

HEATING UP

Christian Kyrou - 5 game point streak, 2-6-8. 11th in AHL Defensemen scoring

Anthony Richard - 5 game point streak, 3-2-5. 5 goals last 10 games

Zayde Wisdom - 3 goals last 4 games

Tucker Robertson - 2-3-5 last 4 games including two multi-point games

JANUARY LEADERS

Christian Kyrou 3-5-8

Tucker Robertson 2-5-7

Anthony Richard 4-2-6

Jacob Gaucher 3-3-6

Zayde Wisdom 3-3-6

Lane Pederson 2-4-6

Max Guenette 0-6-6

SATURDAY SUPERSTARS - The Phantoms boast an impressive mark on Saturdays this season going 12-2-2. Seven of the 16 Saturday games have gone to overtime or shootout and the Phantoms are 6-0-1 in those Saturday extra-time contests.

PLAYING THE PENGUINS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (30-12-4) boasts the third-best record in the AHL and is in second-place in the Atlantic Division. The Phantoms are itching for revenge following a 6-2 humbling last Sunday in the last meeting. NHL veteran defenseman Matt Dumba (2-10-12) racked up four assists in the Sunday game on his way to AHL Player of the Week honors. The long-time Minnesota Wild blueliner has played 748 games in the NHL. The Baby Pens won their third straight in a 4-1 victory over Hershey on WEdnesday including the first pro goal for 20-year-old prospect and second-rounder Tanner Howe who had his pro debut last Sunday following his recovery from knee surgery last season. Second-year pro Tristan Broz (14-14-28) leads the team in scoring but has been absent the last three weeks due to injury. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (12-9-21) has five goals against the Phantoms. The Penguins keep piling the wins despite numerous key injuries and player losses to various transactions. Former Charlotte Checker Ryan McAlister just signed the with Pens. 19-year-old prospect Melvin Fernstrom (no relation to our beloved meLVin!!) has also joined from Sweden.

The Penguins are 5-0-1 against the Phantoms this season.

SCORING LEADERS

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Lane Pederson 14-15-29

Anthony Richard 13-11-25

Christian Kyrou 7-17-24

Alex Bump 7-13-20

Alexis Gendron 8-11-19

Penguins Scoring Leaders

Tristan Broz 14-14-28

Atley Calvert 9-16-25

Avery Hayes 13-10-23

Aiden McDonough 10-13-23

Rafael Harvey-Pinard 12-9-21

Special Teams PP / PK

LV 18.2%, 17th / 75.2%, 31st (PP vs. WBS, 5/23, 21.7%)

WBS 14.2%, 31st / 82.7%, 10th (PP vs. LV 9/24, 37.5%)

Season Series vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins: (1-5-0)

10/12/25 Home L 1-4

10/22/25 Away L 1-4

11/28/25 Away L 1-4

12/5/25 Away L 2-6

12/28/25 Home W 4-3 (SO)

2/1/26 Home L 2-6

2/6/26 Home

3/14/26 Away

3/15/26 Home

3/29/26 Away

4/3/26 Away

4/4/26 Home

LOOKING AHEAD - The Phantoms travel to Bridgeport on Saturday taking on the Islanders in the last game before the AHL All-Star Break. Nex week, the Phantoms have a pair of exciting home games over our Winter Games Celebration Weekend beginning Saturday, February 14 against the Cleveland Monsters on Phantoms Knit Cap Night presented by Gatorade. Sunday, February 15 at 3:05 p.m. against the Syracuse Crunch including a Postgame Photograph session with the players on the ice presented by NJM Insurance.







