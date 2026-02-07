Stars Score Early, Hold off Moose for Sixth Straight Win

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, won a defensive battle, 2-1, against the Manitoba Moose on Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars opened the scoring early when Jack Becker strided through the right circle and snapped a shot off Domenic DiVincentiis, Trey Taylor fired home the rebound 4:13 into the opening frame. With the goal, Taylor extended his point streak to eight straight games, the longest by a Stars skater this season. Just 36 seconds later, Kole Lind found Antonio Stranges in front of the net, Stranges wristed home his 10th goal of the season to double the Texas lead.

Manitoba threatened to get on the board with eight minutes remaining in the first period. After a few turnovers by the Stars, Brad Lambert found Phil Di Giuseppe open in the right circle, Kyle Looft dove to cover the open net, blocking the attempt from the Moose.

The Stars, who had given up just 11 goals in their last five contests, continued their strong defensive play as Remi Poirier stopped eight shots in a scoreless second period.

Manitoba pulled DiVincentiis with 3:20 remaining in regulation and Mason Shaw capitalized. With Poirier looking over his left shoulder, Shaw stuffed the puck in on the opposite side of the net to cut the Stars lead to 2-1 with 2:16 to go.

Manitoba continued to push for the game-tying marker in the final minutes. A point shot went off a crowd of bodies and right to Brad Lambert just outside the crease. Lambert's try was denied by Poirier as he stretched out his right skate to keep Texas in front.

The Stars held on for their sixth straight victory, the second-longest active winning streak in the AHL. This is the longest winning streak for Texas since the 2022-23 season when they prevailed in eight straight contests.

Poirier had 24 saves in the win, while DiVincentiis stopped 13 of 15 shots in the loss.

The two teams will meet again Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

