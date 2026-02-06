Bojangles Game Preview: February 6 vs. Grand Rapids

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers continue their homestand in the Queen City against the Grand Rapids Griffins, clashing with the AHL's best on Friday and Saturday.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 25-14-3-0 (3rd, Atlantic Division)

GR - 34-6-2-1 (1st, Central Division)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 17.3% / 84.8%

GR - 19.4% / 86.2%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.38 GF/Game / 2.81 GA/Game

GR - 3.51 GF/Game / 1.93 GA/Game

Head-To-Head

1-0-1-0

THE STORYLINES

GRIFFINS SOARING ALONG

Grand Rapids enters the weekend as the American Hockey League's top team with 71 points through 43 games this season. Their storybook season has consisted of several records, including the following:

Best record in AHL history through 25 games (23-1-0-1, 47 pts.), 30 games (27-1-1-1, 56 pts.) and 40 games (32-5-2-1, 67 pts.), while tying for the best start through 35 games (29-3-2-1, 61 pts.)

Reached the 60-point mark in just 32 games, three games faster than any team in AHL history

AHL record 17-game road points streak from Oct. 10-Jan. 23 (15-0-1-1)

Tied franchise-record 15-game winning streak from Nov. 22 - Dec. 27, which also tied for sixth-longest in AHL history

Tied franchise-record 19-game points streak from Nov. 22-Jan. 7 (18-0-1-0)

The Griffins have won two straight games, recently defeating the Milwaukee Admirals 5-2 on Tuesday night. Tyler Angle posted a two-point performance (one goal, one assist) while Sebastian Cossa made 24 saves to pick up his AHL-leading 19th victory of the year. Former Checkers forward John Leonard leads the Griffins with 40 points (26 goals, 14 assists) in 32 games this season. Leonard tied a franchise record last season in Charlotte, scoring 36 goals in 2024-25.

PROMINENT PENALTY KILLS

This weekend's games in the Queen City include the best two penalty-killing teams in the American Hockey League. The Griffins boast the league's top PK, extinguishing 100 of 116 opposing power-play opportunities (86.2 percent). Charlotte sits right behind them, operating at 84.8 percent, going 134-for-158. At Bojangles Coliseum this season, their success rate rises to 86.1, conceding 11 goals on 79 chances (fifth-best in the AHL). Grand Rapids has only been put on the penalty kill 58 times in 20 road games, allowing nine power-play goals against away from Van Andel Arena (84.5 percent).

Both teams are scoring threats while shorthanded, too. Grand Rapids has scored seven times while on the penalty kill; the Checkers have scored six SHGs. John Leonard is second in the AHL with three of his own. Leonard scored five shorthanded goals with the Checkers in 2024-25, finishing the year tied for the league lead. Brett Chorske leads this season's group with two, notching one last Saturday against Providence in the third period.

PROMO-FILLED WEEKEND

The Checkers will be honoring First Responders during their game on Friday! Be on the lookout for vehicle displays, a special pregame presentation and live recognitions of our local heroes. For Greater Charlotte Area First Responders themselves, a special ticket offer is still available!

On Saturday, the Checkers are celebrating USA Night, presented by The Independence Fund! The team will wear specialty jerseys for the game that will be available via an online auction that will end near the conclusion of the game. Proceeds from that auction will benefit The Independence Fund. Our USA Merchandise Collection is available now at the Checkers online store!

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

CHARLOTTE

Jack Studnicka - 7 points in last 7 games

Jack Devine - 11 points in last 8 games

Brett Chorske - 3 points in last 3 games

GRAND RAPIDS

John Leonard - 8 points in last 8 games

Nate Danielson - 5 points in last 5 games

Eduards Tralmaks - 4 points in last 4 games

THE INFO

This weekend's games - as well as every game this season - are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey!

Both games this weekend are broadcast locally, courtesy of WCCB. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







