Robert Mastrosimone Signs Deal for 2026-27

Published on February 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers announced today the team has signed forward Robert Mastrosimone to a one-year, one-way AHL contract, commencing in the 2026-27 season.

Mastrosimone, 25, has appeared in 22 games with the Checkers this year, notching eight goals and nine assists. The Bay Shore, NY, native has skated in 117 AHL games over the last three seasons, logging 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists). He recorded the first hat trick of his AHL career on January 14 against Springfield. Mastrosimone joined the Checkers last July, signing a one-way, one-year AHL contract.

Before turning pro, Mastrosimone played three years at Boston University and one at Arizona State University, totaling 92 points (32 goals, 60 assists) in 121 games. He was drafted in the second round (54th overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in 2019.







American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.