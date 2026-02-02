Dallas Acquires Defenseman Jeremie Poirier from Calgary for Defenseman Gavin White

Published on February 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Jeremie Poirier from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman Gavin White. Poirier will be assigned to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Poirier, 23, has recorded six points (1-5- 6) in 35 games with the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) this season, while putting up 24 penalty minutes. The Valleyfield, Quebec native finished the 2024-25 campaign with 42 points (5-37- 42) in 71 contests, leading the team in assists (37) while ranking second in shootout goals (2), fifth in shots taken (132) and sixth in total points (42). His 42 points also ranked 11th in the AHL among all AHL defensemen. Poirier has also appeared in three Calder Cup Playoffs (2023, 2024 and 2025), collecting 12 points (3-9- 12) in 17 games played.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound defenseman has skated in 198 career AHL contests, all with the Calgary Wranglers franchise, posting 102 points (18-84- 102). Poirier was originally selected by Calgary in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

White, 23, has recorded five points (3-2- 5) in 23 games with Texas this season. In 118 career AHL games, the defenseman has totaled 27 points (5-22- 27), all with the Texas Stars. He has made one appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs, registering one assist in six games. The six-foot, 185-pound native of Brockville, Ontario finished the 2024-25 season with 11 points (2-9- 11) in 46 games played, registering 60 shots on goal. He was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.