Stars Upend Silver Knights for Fifth Straight Victory

Published on January 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned their fifth straight win in a 3-1 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Henderson opened the scoring on a power play late in the first period when a shot from Lukas Cormier bounced off the chest of Mitch McClain into the back of the net with 4:56 left in the frame.

After going two for three on the penalty kill in the opening frame, Texas capitalized on their first power play of the game 6:16 into the second period. Antonio Stranges fed the puck to Matthew Seminoff from the faceoff circle, and Seminoff tapped the puck into the open cage from the edge of the crease to tie the game. Artem Shlaine scored the eventual game-winning goal 3:17 later below the right faceoff dot on a one-timer, set-up by Cameron Hughes in the slot. Shlaine now leads the Stars with 13 goals this season and five game-winners.

Henderson pelted the net in the third period with 12 shots, but Remi Poirier kept the Silver Knights from scoring the tying goal. With 1:59 left in regulation, Jesper Vikman headed to the bench to give Henderson an extra attacker, but Hughes sent the puck into the empty net to give the Stars some insurance. Hughes' goal was his third point of the night, extending his point streak to seven games, with 15 points (4-11- 15) in that span.

Poirier earned the win, stopping 29 of 30. Vikman gave up two goals on 19 shots in the loss. Poirier is now tied with Jack Campbell for second place on the Stars' all-time leaderboard with 56 career victories.

The Stars will continue their four-game homestand Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7 against the Manitoba Moose.

