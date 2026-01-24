Stars Blank IceHogs in Third Straight Win

Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, shut out the Rockford IceHogs 5-0 on Friday at the BMO Center.

Texas struck first just seven minutes into the game when Curtis McKenzie's pass on an odd-man rush went off an IceHogs stick and past Drew Commesso. That goal was McKenzie's 200th of his AHL career.

Cameron Hughes doubled the Texas lead six minutes later. The winger laid a backhand pass to the crease where it went off a Rockford stick and into the net. Hughes' goal extended his point streak to five straight games. Just over three minutes later, Kole Lind snapped a pass through the crease and onto the stick of Kyle McDonald, who directed it home to give Texas a 3-0 lead.

The second period was scoreless, but not without chances for both sides. Arno Tiefensee stopped seven shots in the frame, including a save from his stomach to deny a Rockford chance, which saw Tristan Bertucci swipe a bouncing puck off the goal line to help preserve the shutout.

The Stars wasted no time padding their lead in the third period as Jack Becker stuffed home the rebound of an Antonio Stranges shot from the point just 1:36 into the frame during a power play opportunity. Harrison Scott added a fifth just under two minutes later on a short-handed breakaway. Texas held Rockford off the board for Tiefensee's first North American shutout of his career.

Tiefensee had 24 saves in the win for the Stars, while Commesso had 31 saves in the loss for the IceHogs.

The Stars will head home for a four-game homestand which starts with a matchup against the Henderson Silver Knights on January 30th. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.







American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.