Sunday's Charlotte-Hershey Game Postponed Due to Impending Winter Weather
Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to impending inclement winter weather, the scheduled game between the Charlotte Checkers and the Hershey Bears at Giant Center in Hershey, Pa., on Sunday, Jan. 25 (AHL Game #638) has been postponed.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026
- Sunday's Charlotte-Hershey Game Postponed Due to Impending Winter Weather - AHL
- Sunday's Hershey Bears Game Postponed - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Sens Launch Adopt-A-School Program - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Zakary Karpa from Loan to ECHL Bloomington - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors vs Eagles, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Charlotte, Game 39 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 23 at Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.