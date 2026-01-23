Sunday's Charlotte-Hershey Game Postponed Due to Impending Winter Weather

Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to impending inclement winter weather, the scheduled game between the Charlotte Checkers and the Hershey Bears at Giant Center in Hershey, Pa., on Sunday, Jan. 25 (AHL Game #638) has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.







American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.