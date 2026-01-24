L'Heureux Scores in OT for Ads' Win

Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Hastings, MN- Playing in the coldest game in AHL history, Zach L'Heureux scored the game-winner in overtime to guide the Admirals back from a two-goal deficit in a 3-2 victory over the Iowa Wild at the United Heros League in Hastings, MN as part of Hockey Day Minnesota.

The OT winner for L'Heureux was the third straight overtime game for the Ads that he has ended it for the good guys. Just over 90 seconds into the extra session, Jordan Oesterle sent a pass from the Milwaukee zone, up the ice to L'Heureux at the far blueline. He got around an Iowa defender, swooped right to left, and tucked it past the pad of Iowa netminder Samuel Hlavaj.

With a temperature of -8 degrees at puck drop, the Wild jumped out a 2-0 lead with goals from Hunter Haight at 15:57 of the first and Ryan Sandelin at 7:52 of the second.

The Ads started their comeback when Ryder Rolston picked up his fourth of the season with less than four minutes to go in the second period. The goal snapped a 161:31 scoreless streak for the Admirals, dating back four games.

Oasiz Wiesblatt tied the game with a power-play maker at the 7:43 mark of the third period. Daniel Carr carried the puck towards the goal and found a streaking Wiesblatt, who got body position tapped the puck into the net for his ninth of the year and set the stage for L'Heureux's OT heroics.

The Admirals and Wild will both head back to Milwaukee to finish a home-and-home set on Saturday night at 6 pm at historic Panther Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.