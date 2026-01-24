Condors' Unbeaten Run Ends to Colorado
Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (22-11-6, 50pts) saw their 10-game point streak end in a 4-1 loss to Colorado Eagles (25-9-4, 54pts) in front of 7,343 at Dignity Health Arena. It was the first regulation loss of 2026 for the Condors.
TJ Tynan gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead at 4:11 of the first period in a period dominated by Colorado, who outshot the Condors 21-5.
Colorado extended the lead to 2-0 midway through the second. The Condors would break through with under four minutes left as Ethan Keppen (1st) backhanded past Eagles netminder Kyle Keyser.
The Eagles would score again in the third to make it a 3-1 and added an empty-netter for a 4-1 final. Matt Tomkins stopped a season-high 41 shots.
UP NEXT
The Condors are in San Jose tomorrow at 6 p.m. and Henderson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield is back home to close out January with two big games next Friday and Saturday. Friday is a $3 Beer Friday with 90's Night (click here for tickets) while Saturday is Oilers Night with specialty jerseys and Erik Burgdoerfer's Hall of Fame Induction (click here for tickets).
