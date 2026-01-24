Islanders' Win Streak Snapped in Road Loss to Wolf Pack

Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Islanders Win Streak Snapped in Road Loss to Wolf Pack

Hartford, CT -The Bridgeport Islanders carried a five-game winning streak into Hartford where they battled their in-state and division rival, the Wolf Pack, on Friday night. Despite scoring first in the contest, the team couldn't hold the advantage and dropped the game to Hartford 3-2.

In the opening period, the Isles started the scoring on the powerplay after Liam Foudy struck for his 11th of the season sliding home a rebound past goaltender, Dylan Garand at 6:47. The Wolf Pack answered with two goals right after when Jusso Parssinen scored at 7:53 followed by another goal scored on the rush by Brendan Brisson at 10:56 putting the Isles down 2-1.

After a scoreless second, Justin Dowling added the insurance goal at 18:23 with Henrik Tikkanen pulled for the extra attacker. The goal put Bridgeport down 3-1. Chris Terry added a late goal with 24 seconds left to make it a 3-2 game but they were unable to mount a comeback and the win streak ended at five games.

The Islanders are back on the ice tomorrow against the Providence Bruins at 5:00 PM inside Total Mortgage Arena. Great seats are still available. Visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.







American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.