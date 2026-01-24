Islanders' Win Streak Snapped in Road Loss to Wolf Pack
Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Islanders Win Streak Snapped in Road Loss to Wolf Pack
Hartford, CT -The Bridgeport Islanders carried a five-game winning streak into Hartford where they battled their in-state and division rival, the Wolf Pack, on Friday night. Despite scoring first in the contest, the team couldn't hold the advantage and dropped the game to Hartford 3-2.
In the opening period, the Isles started the scoring on the powerplay after Liam Foudy struck for his 11th of the season sliding home a rebound past goaltender, Dylan Garand at 6:47. The Wolf Pack answered with two goals right after when Jusso Parssinen scored at 7:53 followed by another goal scored on the rush by Brendan Brisson at 10:56 putting the Isles down 2-1.
After a scoreless second, Justin Dowling added the insurance goal at 18:23 with Henrik Tikkanen pulled for the extra attacker. The goal put Bridgeport down 3-1. Chris Terry added a late goal with 24 seconds left to make it a 3-2 game but they were unable to mount a comeback and the win streak ended at five games.
The Islanders are back on the ice tomorrow against the Providence Bruins at 5:00 PM inside Total Mortgage Arena. Great seats are still available. Visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.
American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026
- Stars Blank IceHogs in Third Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Relentless T-Birds Erase 2-Goal Deficit to Win in Ott's Debut - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Pick up Point in Ninth Straight Game in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Strong Start Earns Senators a Point in 2-1 OT Defeat Versus Bruins - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Best Bears in Shootout, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Spook Phantoms with 8-5 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Lysell's Overtime Tally Puts P-Bruins Past Senators - Providence Bruins
- Iowa and Milwaukee Set Temperature Record, Admirals Win, 3-2, in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Trey Fix-Wolansky Notches Two Assists as Wolf Pack Down Islanders 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Shut out in Rochester, 3-0 - Utica Comets
- Islanders' Win Streak Snapped in Road Loss to Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- L'Heureux Scores in OT for Ads' Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Owen Gallatin to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Preview - Ontario at Coachella Valley - Ontario Reign
- Sunday's Charlotte-Hershey Game Postponed Due to Impending Winter Weather - AHL
- Sunday's Hershey Bears Game Postponed - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Sens Launch Adopt-A-School Program - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Zakary Karpa from Loan to ECHL Bloomington - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors vs Eagles, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Charlotte, Game 39 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 23 at Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- Islanders' Win Streak Snapped in Road Loss to Wolf Pack
- Beckman's Hat Trick Vaults Islanders to Fifth Straight Win
- Islanders Edge Thunderbirds 4-1, Extend Win Streak to Four Wins
- Islanders Win Third Straight, Beat Phantoms 3-1
- Bridgeport's Cole McWard Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO