Lysell's Overtime Tally Puts P-Bruins Past Senators
Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Forward Fabian Lysell netted the game-winning goal in overtime and recorded an assist to put the Providence Bruins past the Belleville Senators 2-1 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Matthew Poitras tied the game late in the final frame. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 25 shots to earn the victory.
How It Happened
Keean Washkurak's wrist shot from the slot ramped off a defender's skate and under the crossbar for a power play goal to give the Senators a 1-0 lead with 3:01 remaining in the first period.
Poitras skated the puck into the right circle and slung a wrist shot inside the near post to tie the game at 1-1 with 5:30 to play in the third frame. Lysell and Frederic Brunet received the assists.
Lysell dished the puck to Dans Locmelis in the left circle and rushed towards the crease, where he received the pass back and flipped a shot into the back of the net to give the Bruins the win with 50 seconds remaining in overtime. Jordan Harris received a secondary assist.
Stats
Lysell netted his second overtime goal of the season.
Poitras scored his fourth goal of the season.
DiPietro stopped 25 of 26 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 29 shots.
The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.
The P-Bruins improve to 28-8-1-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, January 24 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
