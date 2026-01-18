Blumel, DiPietro Help P-Bruins Blank Monsters
Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Forward Matej Blumel scored twice, while goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped all 21 shots faced to help the Providence Bruins blank the Cleveland Monsters 5-0 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Riley Tufte notched a goal and an assist. Fabian Lysell and Brett Harrison found the back of the net as well, while Christian Wolanin and John Farinacci recorded two assists each.
How It Happened
Tufte stole the puck away in the defensive zone and took it up the ice on a 2-on-1 rush, before firing a wrist shot from the slot past the glove of the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 15:02 remaining in the first period.
Wolanin slid the puck towards Blumel at the right circle, where he hammered a one-timer under the crossbar for a power play goal to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 3:27 to play in the first frame. Matthew Poitras received a secondary assist.
Lysell played give and go with Farinacci before wrapping the puck around the net and tucking it across the goal line to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 7:33 left in the second period. Ty Gallagher was credited with a secondary assist.
Harrison crashed the crease and chipped in a rebound to extend the Providence lead to 4-0 with 12:21 remaining in the third period. Farinacci and Wolanin received the assists.
Blumel collected the puck off the boards behind the net and banked a shot off the goaltender's pads and across the goal line to give the P-Bruins a 5-0 lead with 3:11 to play in the third frame. Patrick Brown and Tufte were credited with assists.
Stats
Tufte netted his team leading 14th goal of the season on Providence's first shot of the game.
DiPietro recorded his first shutout of the season and stopped all 21 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots.
The power play went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.
The P-Bruins improve to 26-8-1-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, January 18 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
