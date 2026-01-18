Cristall Caps 4-3 OT Comeback Win for Bears over Checkers

Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Charlotte, NC) - Bogdan Trineyev's goal sparked a rally from a 3-1 deficit and Andrew Cristall netted a power-play goal in overtime to lift the Hershey Bears (18-14-3-0) to 4-3 victory over the Charlotte Checkers (21-12-3-0) on Saturday night at Bojangles Coliseum.

Hershey's record in the season series improved to 2-1-0-0, as the Bears snapped a four-game road winless skid with the triumph over the Checkers. Hershey also extended its point streak to six games (4-0-2-0). The two teams next face each other on Sunday, Jan. 18.

NOTABLES:

Louie Belpedio gave Hershey an initial 1-0 lead with his sixth of the season at 4:11 of the first period from Alex Suzdalev and Corey Schueneman.

Following Belpedio's goal, Charlotte broke out in the second period with a three-goal run to jump ahead 3-1.

Bogdan Trineyev kick-started the rally for Hershey at 3:32 of the third period as he stickhandled around a defender before burying his ninth of the season from Andrew Cristall and Schueneman.

Ryan Chesley put home his fifth of the season at 9:13 to tie the game at 3-3 from Suzdalev and Zac Funk.

Cristall netted the game-winner during a 4-on-3 man advantage at 4:14 of the extra frame, with Belpedio and Ilya Protas earning assists.

Hershey dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Henrik Rybinski out due to illness. Defenseman Aaron Ness did not return to the game after sustaining an upper-body injury early in the second period.

SHOTS: HER 26, CLT 32

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 29-for-32; CLT - Cooper Black, 22-for-26

POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-4; CLT - 0-for-1

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Derek King's reaction to the team emerging with a win after battling back:

"Well, we knew what we had to do, going with seven 'D' actually paid off, but there was going to be some extra ice for our forwards, but Clay again stood on his head when we needed him, we got key goals, key efforts, key blocked shots from guys, but we just kind of wanted a rope-a-dope way of playing, and I think for the most part we did it."

King on the team deviating from structure in the second period before returning to it in the third:

"The first and third were good. We played the way we knew we have to play against teams like that, just a boring game, getting it in deep, getting in on the forecheck. Second period, we got away from that. We started forcing plays in the neutral zone, forcing plays in the slot area, and that's what they do - they clog it up, and they transition very well."

Andrew Cristall on the team rallying:

"Yeah, I think we knew we were still in the game, we had chances and I think we just kind of banded as a team, did the right things, and yeah, it's a pretty awesome win for us."

Cristall on the team capitalizing on its power play chances in the overtime period:

"Usually you don't get two power plays in overtime, so not good enough by us on the first one to get up shots. I thought we had a great screen in front, just throw it there and yeah, went in.

(Answers edited for clarity)

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they face the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Hershey returns home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Taco Tuesday, featuring a specialty taco offering at select locations on the concourse, paired with $5 Coronas. The game will also serve as a Hersheypark Pass Night. All fans will receive a 2026 Hersheypark Ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2026.







