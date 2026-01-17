McDonald Recalled to Flyers

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Hunter McDonald from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Additionally, the Flyers have reassigned defenseman Artem Guryev to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

McDonald, 23, is in his second full season of professional hockey and can potentially make his NHL debut with Philadelphia. He has played in 33 games with the Phantoms this season recording five assists. He has played in 115 career games with the Phantoms scoring 4-22-26. A 6'4 ¬Â³ product of Fairport, NY, McDonald was a Round 6 selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022. The hard-working and shot-blocking blueliner played three seasons at Northeastern University.

McDonald can become the third Lehigh Valley Phantoms player to make his NHL debut with the Flyers this season joining Ty Murchison and Denver Barkey. Other Phantoms to receive recalls to the Flyers this season include Emil Andrae, Jacob Gaucher, Carl Grundstrom, Aleksei Kolosov and Adam Ginning.

Guryev, 22, is a 6'4 ¬Â³ left-handed shooting defenseman who was acquired from the San Jose Sharks along with Carl Grundstrom in a trade for Ryan Ellis on October 5, 2025. He played in four games with the Phantoms in October and has also played in 27 games with the Reading scoring one goal. He has played in 35 career games in the AHL with San Jose and Lehigh Valley with zero goals and four assists. Gurvey has also played in 83 career ECHL games with Wichita and Reading scoring 3-5-8. Guryev was a Round 5 selection of the San Jose Sharks in 2021 out of the Peterborough Petes and Flint Firebirds of the OHL.

The Phantoms are back at home Saturday night against the Syracuse Crunch before a road rematch against Bridgeport on Monday, January 19 in the afternoon. They're back at PPL Center on Friday, January 23 against the Charlotte Checkers and on Saturday, January 24 against the Hershey Bears.







