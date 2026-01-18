Penguins Exact Revenge on Hartford, Win 4-1

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins bounced back from their Friday loss by defeating the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-1, on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

In the second game of its back-to-back set against the Wolf Pack, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (25-11-1-2) racked up three goals in the first period and never looked back. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard notched a point on each of those three tallies, one goal and a pair of assists.

For the second night in a row, Gabe Klassen started the scoring for the Penguins. On their first power-play opportunity of the game, Klassen walked out from below the goal line and pinged his wrist shot off the far post and in at 7:57 of the opening stanza.

Two and a half minutes later, Tristan Broz let loose with a sizzling release from the slot that made it 2-0.

Harvey-Pinard collected his third point of the first period by burying a bouncing puck with 4:07 left before the first intermission.

Hartford broke through for a goal early in the second period. Trey Fix-Wolansky elevated a backhand shot over the outstretched pad of Joel Blomqvist just 87 seconds into the frame.

Blomqvist conjured several clutch saves throughout the rest of the period, including multiple stops on Fix-Wolansky. Eventually, Finn Harding reestablished the Penguins' three-goal edge with his first-career AHL goal.

Blomqvist finished with 26 saves in the team's return to the win column. Wolf Pack goalie Callum Tung recorded 17 stops.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is a Monday afternoon tilt against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Jan. 19. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. at MassMutual Center.

The Penguins return to home ice on Wednesday, Jan. 21 to host the Belleville Senators for the first and only time this season. Game time for the Pens and B-Sens is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

