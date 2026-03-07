Penguins Force Overtime, But Fall to Crunch, 3-2

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell in overtime to the Syracuse Crunch, 3-2, on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (36-14-5-2) climbed out of a two-goal hole and pushed the game to OT with a strike late in regulation. However, a power play in overtime opened the door for Syracuse to stave off the visitors' rally and secure the extra point.

Lucas Mercuri potted the winning goal, set up for a one-timer by the league's leading scorer, Jakob Pelletier. Pelletier earned his 60th point of the season 3:21 into the extra session, earning Syracuse the 3-2 decision.

The Crunch seized a 2-0 lead in the first period on a pair of goals scored in transition. First, Tristan Allard snapped in the opening tally on a two-on-one at the five-minute mark. Then Brendan Furry chopped in a feed from Pelletier at 7:46.

Rutger McGroarty slashed the Penguins deficit in half upon stepping on the ice for the second period. Ninety seconds into the frame, McGroarty handled a neutral zone turnover, sped into the attacking zone for an odd-man rush, then rifled the puck through Brandon Halverson's five hole.

The 2-1 score held deep into the third period thanks to several key stops by Sergei Murashov. Murashov denied 17-consecutive Syracuse shots before the Penguins pulled him for an extra attacker late in regulation.

After Aidan McDonough had a shot blocked by the Crunch, the rebound careened right to the tape of Melvin Fernström. Fernström let loose with a shot through traffic and beat Halverson with 23.6 seconds left, tying the game, 2-2.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had two excellent opportunities to win the game thwarted by Halverson before a holding penalty went against the Penguins at 2:27 of OT. Roughly one minute later, Mercuri won the game for Syracuse.

Murashov posted 20 saves, while Halverson notched 24 stops.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is next Friday, Mar. 13 against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

