Ville Koivunen Named AHL Player of the Month for February

Published on March 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Ville Koivunen has been named Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for February.

Koivunen topped all AHL players with 16 points during the month of February, compiling six goals and 10 assists in 11 games. He failed to record a point in only one of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in February, a shutout loss on Feb. 14 against the Syracuse Crunch. Otherwise, Koivunen was all over the scoresheet, posting four different multi-point games as the team went 8-1-2-0 (.818).

The 22-year-old's high-point of the month came on Feb. 6, when he posted a four-point (1G-3A) outing in a 6-5 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He also notched the game-winning goal for the Penguins in their Feb. 21 3-2 defeat of the Bridgeport Islanders at home.

Koivunen, who enters March on a six-game point streak, was originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (51st overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2024 NHL trade deadline from Carolina as part of the package the team received in exchange for Jake Guentzel.

A native of Oulu, Finland, Koivunen has amassed 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points in 27 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. His 21 helpers lead the team, and his 32 points rank second on the club. Koivunen has also skated in 27 contests for Pittsburgh this season, putting up five points (2G-3A), including his first NHL goal on Dec. 4, 2025 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Koivunen becomes the third player in team history to win AHL Player of the Month, joining Chris Conner (February, 2010) and Carter Rowney (March, 2016).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Mar. 4 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Game time between the Penguins and T-Birds is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting

Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can download the team's full slate of games at 2025-26-WBS-Schedule.pdf.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.