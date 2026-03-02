Silver Knights Fall To Eagles, 4-3, In Shootout
Published on March 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Colorado Eagles, 4-3, Sunday evening at Lee's Family Forum.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Henderson opened up the scoring late in the first frame with a power-play goal from Raphael Lavoie. Trevor Connelly and Tanner Laczynski came up with assists on the play at the 16:23 mark of the period. Colorado would tie the game up a few minutes later with a goal from forward Tristen Nielsen.
The Silver Knights took back the lead early in the second. Henderson earned another power play goal courtesy of Ben Hemmerling.
The Eagles tied the game up at two just a few minutes into the third. Henderson regained the lead thanks go a goal from Matyas Sapovaliv. A few minutes later Colorado evened the score once again and sent the game into overtime.
After a scoreless five minutes, the Eagles outskilled the Silver Knights following six rounds of the shootout. Colorado clinched the 4-3 victory.
UPCOMING GAMES
Wednesday, March. 4 | 7 p.m. |vs Coachella Valley Firebirds
Friday, March. 6 | 7 p.m. | at Ontario Reign
Sunday, March. 8 | 3 p.m. | vs Ontario Reign
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will be at Lee's Family Forum this Wednesday at 7 p.m. to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
