Goaltender Erik Portillo Recalled by LA Kings
Published on March 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The LA Kings announced today that they have recalled goaltender Erik Portillo from the Ontario Reign.
Portillo, 25, has appeared in 20 games with the Reign this season posting a 14-3-1 record with 2.47 goals against average and .905 save percentage. In three seasons with Ontario he has collected a 53-19-8 record in 83 appearances with a 2.59 goals against average and .907 save percentage. The Goteborg, Sweden native made 28 saves on 29 shots in his lone NHL appearance, a 2-1 win at Anaheim on Nov. 29, 2024.
