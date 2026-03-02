Grand Rapids' Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 1, 2026.

Brandsegg-Nygård scored five goals and totaled six points with 17 shots on goal in three games for the Griffins last week.

Brandsegg-Nygård scored both Griffins goals in a 3-2 overtime loss to Manitoba on Wednesday evening before scoring again in a 3-2 loss to Iowa on Friday. He closed out the week with his first career three-point game, netting two more goals and adding an assist as Grand Rapids defeated the Wild in Saturday's rematch, 6-2.

A first-round pick (15th overall) by Detroit in the 2024 NHL Draft, Brandsegg-Nygård has registered 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points along with a plus-21 rating in 48 games for Grand Rapids this season, along with one assist in nine appearances for the Red Wings after making his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2025. The 20-year-old native of Oslo, Norway, ranks fifth among AHL rookies in scoring and is tied for third overall with six game-winning goals on the campaign.







