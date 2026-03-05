Emil Pieniniemi Reassigned to Penguins
Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned defenseman Emil Pieniniemi to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Pieniniemi was drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round (91st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He made his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 31, a home win over the Syracuse Crunch. The 20-year-old rookie posted one goal and two assists in eight games as a Penguin.
Also, in his 15 ECHL games with Wheeling, the 21-year-old produced four goals and five assists for nine points.
Last season, Pieniniemi played junior hockey for the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. He paced Kingston blueliners in goals (10), assists (50), points (60), power-play goals (5), power-play assists (26), power-play points (31) and shots (136). He also tied for the fifth-highest assist total among OHL defensemen and placed sixth in points by rearguards.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Mar. 6, as the team takes on Syracuse. Game time for the Penguins and Crunch is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Penguins' next home game is Friday, Mar. 13 against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting
Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2026
- Sebastian Cossa Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Garrett Wilson Signs NHL Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Carter Gylander Returns to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins to Host Purple Community Game and Star Wars Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Emil Pieniniemi Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 19 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Medical Update on Dans Locmelis - Providence Bruins
- Blues Place Mathieu Joseph on Unconditional Waivers for Purpose of Contract Termination - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Announce Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Fwd: Capitals Acquire 2029 Second-Round Pick, 2027 Third-Round Pick and Goaltender Jesper Vikman from Vegas for Nic Dowd - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Mental Wellness Night March 6 - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Bowling Tournament at YBR Casino & Sports Book March 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Big Third Propels Reign to Victory - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Can't Handle Heat, Silver Knights Win 5-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Hold off Gulls to Earn 3-2 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Strike Early in Third to Beat Roadrunners 4-1 - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Jose Stops Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Brandsegg-Nygard's Three-Point Night Propels Griffins' Win over IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Fail to Sweep T-Birds, Lose 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.