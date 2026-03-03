Penguins Riding Six-Game Point Streak into March

Published on March 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (36-13-4-2) ranks Top 5 in both goals for and goals against per game

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Feb. 27 - PENGUINS 3 at Cleveland 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took the lead with a pair of quick goals and never looked back to defeat Cleveland in a spirited bout to start the weekend. Atley Calvert and Ville Koivunen scored 45 seconds apart to put the Penguins up 2-0 in the first period. Aidan McDonough buried one 23.8 seconds before the second intermission, keeping the team ahead 3-1. The Monsters made it a one-goal game in the third, but Joel Blomqvist was a fortress late, ensuring Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got the win.

Saturday, Feb. 28 - PENGUINS 1 at Cleveland 2 (OT)

Another nail-biter between the Penguins and Monsters went to overtime, where Cleveland picked up its league-leading 10th OT win of the year. The Monsters struck first, but a power-play goal in the second period by Matt Dumba equalized. Koivunen posted an assist on the goal, running his point streak to six games. Sergei Murashov made 27 stops, including a save-of-the-year candidate when the game was tied 1-1.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Mar. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has a chance to sweep its season series with Springfield at home on Wednesday. The Penguins are 3-0-0-0 this season against the T-Birds and won nine of their last 10 matchups. Springfield had its leading scorer, Matt Luff, traded on Feb. 24. However, NHL veteran Mathieu Joseph was reassigned by St. Louis three days later.

Friday, Mar. 6 - PENGUINS at Syracuse

The Penguins and Crunch go head-to-head for the last time this season. Each of their previous clashes have ended in lopsided fashion: two shutout wins for Syracuse and a 4-1 victory for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Since dropping that 4-1 decision to the Pens on Jan. 31, the Crunch have gone 9-1-0-0 and scored 40 goals.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 21-6-1-1 (.759) on the road, the most road wins and third-best away record in the AHL.

- The Penguins hold fifth place in the league in both goals for per game (3.29) and goals against per game (2.55).

- Ville Koivunen was named Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for February. He led the league with 16 points (6G-10A) in 11 games in February and recorded a point in all but one of the Penguins' games.

- Koivunen became just the third player in franchise history to win AHL Player of the Month, joining Chris Conner (Feb, 2010) and Carter Rowney (Mar, 2016).

- The Penguins are 10-0-1-0 when Matt Dumba has recorded a point this season.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 49 38 10 1 0 77 .786

2. PENGUINS 53 35 13 3 2 75 .708

3. Charlotte 49 29 17 3 0 61 .622

4. Hershey 50 22 20 6 2 52 .520

6. Lehigh Valley 49 23 22 2 2 50 .510

5. Bridgeport 51 21 23 3 4 49 .480

7. Springfield 51 20 25 4 2 46 .451

8. Hartford 50 19 25 4 2 44 .440

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Tristan Broz 43 14 20 34

Ville Koivunen 27 11 21 32

Avery Hayes^ 36 19 11 30

Atley Calvert 53 11 18 29

Aidan McDonough 49 13 13 26

Valtteri PuustinenX 35 7 19 26

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 29 20-6-2 2.12 .924 3

Joel Blomqvist 18 10-4-3 2.54 .912 1

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Mar. 4 Springfield Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Mar. 6 Syracuse Upstate Medical Univ. Arena 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Tue, Feb. 24 (D) Emil Pieniniemi Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Tue, Feb. 24 (RW) Nolan Renwick Reassigned to WHL

Tue, Feb. 24 (LW) Raivis Ansons Reassigned to WHL

Tue, Feb. 24 (D) Scooter Brickey Reassigned to WHL

Sat, Feb. 28 (LW) Filip H?llander Recalled from conditioning loan

Mon, Mar. 2 (D) Scooter Brickey Recalled from WHL

Mon, Mar. 2 (RW) Nolan Renwick Recalled from WHL

Mon, Mar. 2 (LW) Zach Urdahl Recalled from WHL







