New York Rangers Assign Brendan Brisson and Scott Morrow to Hartford Wolf Pack

Published on March 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Brendan Brisson and defenseman Scott Morrow to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, the club has recalled forwards Juuso Pärssinen and Jaroslav Chmelaø from Hartford.

Brisson, 24, has appeared in 46 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring 23 points (13 g, 10 a). He is second on the club in goals and leads the Wolf Pack in power play goals with six. Brisson was selected to represent the Wolf Pack at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, IL. It was his first All-Star appearance.

He has also skated in three games with the Rangers, recording an assist.

Over parts of two seasons with the Wolf Pack, Brisson has recorded 29 points (15 g, 14 a) in 60 games. He was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights on Mar. 6, 2025, along with a third round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for forward Reilly Smith.

The native of Los Angeles, CA, has scored nine points (2 g, 7 a) in 27 career NHL games with the Rangers and Golden Knights. He was selected in the first round, 29 th overall, by the Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Morrow, 23, has appeared in 14 games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording five points (1 g, 4 a). He has also skated in 29 games with the Rangers, notching six assists.

During the 2024-25 season, Morrow recorded 39 points (13 g, 26 a) in 52 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves. He also appeared in 14 games with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, scoring six points (1 g, 5 a).

The native of Darien, CT, was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 40 th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Pärssinen, 25, has scored six points (5 g, 1 a) in eleven games with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded three points (2 g, 1 a) in the Wolf Pack's back-to-back games at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this past weekend.

In addition to his time in Hartford, Pärssinen has skated in 14 games with the Rangers this season, scoring three points (2 g, 1 a).

The native of Hämeenlinna, FIN, has skated in 151 career NHL games with the Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators. He's scored 56 career points (22 g, 34 a).

Chmelaø, 22, has appeared in 46 games with the Wolf Pack this season and recorded 25 points (8 g, 17 a). He currently sits fourth on the club in points and third in assists.

The native of Nove Mesto nad Metuji, CZE, has also skated in six games with the Rangers. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 7, 2025, against the Detroit Red Wings.

Over parts of three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Chmelaø has skated in 124 games and recorded 56 points (22 g, 34 a).

He was selected in the fifth round, 144th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.