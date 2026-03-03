Henderson's Ben Hemmerling Named Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month
Published on March 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Henderson Silver Knights forward Ben Hemmerling has been selected as the Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month for February.
Hemmerling recorded six goals and four assists for 10 points along with a plus-6 rating in nine games for Henderson last month.
Hemmerling scored goals in back-to-back games against Coachella Valley on Feb. 6-7, and later notched his first career two-goal game at San Jose on Feb. 15. He assisted on the tiebreaking goal to help the Silver Knights to a 6-3 win over Abbotsford on Feb. 20, and his first career three-point effort (two goals, one assist) lifted Henderson past Colorado, 4-2, on Feb. 28.
Hemmerling, a 21-year-old native of Sherwood Park, Alta., is in his first full professional season after missing most of the 2024-25 campaign due to injury. He made his pro debut with Henderson on Mar. 8, 2025, and went on to tally one goal and one assist in 17 appearances. A sixth-round choice by Vegas in the 2022 NHL Draft, Hemmerling played four seasons with Everett in the Western Hockey League, leading the club in scoring and serving as team captain in 2023-24.
